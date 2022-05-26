Purchase Access

The Williston Herald is excited to share all the great achievements of those who grew up here, but are now throughout the country doing fantastic things.

Congratulations to:

Sooyoon Kim of Williston for graduating from Campbellsville University in Kentucky

Courtney R. Ransom of Williston for earning her Master of Accountancy degree in accounting analytics from The University of Scranton in Pennsylvania

Cheyla Bruce and Rachel Asoau of Williston, and LeAndra Hauge of Ray for being named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 President’s List

Tyrel Ackman and Katelyn Way of Williston, Lindsay Peterson and Hunter Defoe of Watford City, and Jace Winter of Cartwright for being named to the President’s List at Dickinson State University

Do you have a graduate off in the world that you would like to recognize? Let me know at mdavis@willistonherald.com and I will give them a shoutout in an upcoming publication.



