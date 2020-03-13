The next big superhero blockbuster isn't coming from Marvel or DC, but from the last place anyone expected...Missouri Ridge School.
For the last week, Missouri Ridge has turned into its very own movie studio, filming an epic adventure starring students, teachers and staff. The movie is "The Sentinels," written by Missouri Ridge Media Arts students and Principal Steve Guglich, along with Eric Thoemke and Matthew Maldonado of NDstrong, a nonprofit organization out of Minot that serves as a film resource for the state.
NDstrong hosts a directory of media activists in and around North Dakota, as well as working to educate students and provide opportunities for hands-on experiences in film. This is the third year Thoemke and Maldonado have collaborated with Missouri Ridge, and this latest film venture promises to be just as action-packed and explosive as any movie coming out of Hollywood.
"Every year, we're gluttons for punishment because we try to top ourselves," Guglich told the Williston Herald. "It gets more and more involved, and more and more thematic every year. So this year, we decided to do a superhero movie. It's kind of got that Avengers/Stranger Things sort of feel to it. I'm excited to see it."
Directed by Thoemke, "The Sentinels" tells the story of eighth grade student Daniel, whose bully Kyle obtains super powers from drinking a strange potion. With the fate of his school at stake, Daniel must use the the mysterious "Sentinel Device" to defeat his super-nemesis and save his school, fellow students and the world.
The short film's production felt very much like a Hollywood set, as students were ushered in and out of makeup, extras were shuffled around and silenced, and the clap of the slate board marked each take. The majority of crew members are students at the school, handling makeup, costume, lighting and sound.
"It's a big undertaking," Maldonado said. "It's probably our biggest project we've ever done, which is saying a lot because we've been doing this for about five or six years now."
Filming took place throughout the school days, with students and teachers coming in and out of class as they filmed their scenes. On Friday, March 13, there were still 34 scenes left to film, with Thoemke saying that the crew would likely have to come back again to finish filming. Once filming is complete, the arduous task of editing the film and adding the numerous effects shots begins, with the plan to host a red carpet premiere for the film in May.
Guglich said he owes a lot of gratitude to the Williston's Grand Theater and owner Ryan Agnes, who once again is allowing the film to be shown on the big screen. "The Sentinels" will premiere on May 14, with two showings in the evening. Tickets will be available to the public for $5 each, both at Missouri Ridge and at the theater.
Guglich said showtimes are being finalized and will be announced later, as will dates for ticket sales. The film will then be available to watch on the NDstrong YouTube channel.
For more information on NDstrong, visit www.ndstrong.org. Visit www.facebook.com/missouriridgeschool or www.district8nd.com/o/missouri-ridge to keep up-to-date on ticket information and showtimes.