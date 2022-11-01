Daniel Montoya searching for the hidden pipeline on the Enbridge model

Daniel Montoya searching for the hidden pipeline on the Enbridge model

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

Last week 180 eighth grade students from the region gathered at the Williston ARC for the fifth annual STEM Day. The students from Alexander, Genora, Powers Lake, Ray, Tioga, Lignite, Williston and the ASB Innovation Academy participated in hands-on activities presented by various companies and organizations from the area.  

"The goal is to just get them exposed so that when they get to high school, they get a better idea of what is out there," WERC Center Career Advisor Melissa Meyer said. 

Marshmallow astronauts at the STEM Day

Students must protect the marshmallow astronauts 
STEM day candy corn

Students building candy corn towers


