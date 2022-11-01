Last week 180 eighth grade students from the region gathered at the Williston ARC for the fifth annual STEM Day. The students from Alexander, Genora, Powers Lake, Ray, Tioga, Lignite, Williston and the ASB Innovation Academy participated in hands-on activities presented by various companies and organizations from the area.
"The goal is to just get them exposed so that when they get to high school, they get a better idea of what is out there," WERC Center Career Advisor Melissa Meyer said.
The students rotated through seven 25-minute activities where they were able to learn about careers in robotics, pipeline hydraulics, safety, servicing, environmental sciences, electricity, technical industry, cyber security, aviation and lunar landing. The kids were involved in several demonstrations and activities including equipment servicing, watching powerpoint presentations, building towers with candy corn, protecting marshmallow astronauts in a lunar landing simulation and even burning paper with electricity.
Each spokesperson made themselves available to the students so that questions could be answered on why they chose to do what they do and what their daily activities involved in their specific career. Many shared their favorite parts about their job and some things that weren't so pretty, too.
STEM Day was sponsored by the WERC Center, ND Department of Public Instruction, Williston Parks & Recreation District and North Dakota CTE (Career and Technical Education.) Presenters came from Alexander High School Robotics, Enbridge, Gooseneck, Grayson Mills Energy & Stealth Energy, Magic City Discovery Center, MWEC, NCC, ND Information Technology and Overland Aviation.