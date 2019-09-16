FARGO — A school official said Monday, Sept. 16, it’s not known why a student brought an unloaded handgun into North High School on Friday, Sept. 13, but added the student, who was suspended from classes, will ultimately face expulsion.
AnnMarie Campbell, a spokesperson for the Fargo School District, said administrators continue to investigate the incident, which began when a teacher who suspected a student was under the influence of marijuana asked administrators to search the student.
Administrators found a .380-caliber handgun that was not loaded.
Also, no ammunition was found on the student or in the student’s locker, according to the school district.
No drugs were found during the search, and the school said it is working with the police to determine if any other students were involved.
The student made no threats of violence, according to the school district, which said on Friday that the student involved was taken into custody by police and a parent of the student was contacted by the school and met with school officials.
Fargo police said Monday that the 14-year-old involved was taken to juvenile detention on a charge of illegal firearm possession.
The school district said Friday the student had been suspended and on Monday Campbell said that under both school policy and the North Dakota Century Code, the student will face expulsion.
According to state law, a student may be suspended for up to a maximum of 10 days for violating a school district’s weapons policy.
Also under state law, the punishment for a student who brings a firearm to school or school activity must include immediate suspension and, ultimately, expulsion for at least a year.
By law, before expulsion can happen, school officials within 10 days of a suspension must provide a hearing at which evidence and any mitigating circumstances are to be reviewed.
State law and school policy states that a student may ask the school board to review a decision arising from an expulsion hearing.
In addition, state law and school district policy states that if a student is expelled, the school district may provide education services in an alternative setting.