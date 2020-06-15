As of Tuesday, June 16, Joanna Baltes is no longer on the Williston Public School District No. 1 board, but she isn't gone entirely.
Baltes, who was first elected in 2018, resigned at the regular school board meeting. Her husband got a job in Virginia, and the family is moving there. She had originally hoped to remain on the board until the annual meeting in July, but said the difficulty of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic made her decide to move that date forward
"I just wanted to thank all of you so much for your collegiality," Baltes told the other members of the board.
But the board did hire Baltes as an outside consultant — for the cost of $1 — for the ongoing reorganization discussions with Williams County Public School District No. 8.
In an interview Monday, Baltes told the Williston Herald she is proud of what the district has accomplished since 2018.
When she was running for office, she was mostly concerned with making sure that there were opportunities for students at all levels districtwide. As soon as she and and the other new members took office, though, it was clear there were other issues.
A failed bond referendum, overcrowding and other issues forced the board to focus more on the relationship between the district and the community.
Based on early conversations with community members, teachers and others, the board started to focus on overcrowding and state funding.
The board came up with a plan to add space districtwide that was developed in conjunction with members of the public.
Even though voters turned down several bond proposals, Baltes thinks she and the other board members did have an impact.
In particular, she pointed to the American State Bank and Trust Innovation Academy, which is going in the former pool building across from Bakken Elementary.
"It's an example of how we were able to pull together," Baltes said.
Board members raised money for the project and worked on finding the proper space.
Baltes and others also spent time in Bismarck last year during the legislative session. Some changes came out of those efforts, including the legislature's decision to start moving every school district to funding based on current enrollment instead of the previous year's figures.
She had been hopeful about a recent proposal to use a small portion of the state's Gross Production Tax to pay for school facilities and transportation. With the drop in oil prices, though, that proposal's future isn't clear right now.
But, Baltes said, the state has to recognize that taxpayers in the western part of the state bear a disproportionate share of the cost of building infrastructure.
"I do think it's important that the state do something," she said.
At Monday's meeting, the board appointed recently re-elected board member Heather Wheeler to take Baltes' place on the reorganization committee. Baltes, however, will work as a consultant during the negotiation.
Baltes told the board Monday she was sorry she wasn't able to remain a member during the process, but she thought prospects for success were good.
"It's going to be amazing if we can pull this off," she said. "And if we come up with a plan that's beneficial to the whole community, it'll be a no brainer."