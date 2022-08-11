Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The North Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education (NDACTE) announces its 2022 state award winners in six different award categories. Winners were announced for the Administrator of the Year, Teacher Educator of the Year, Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year in Agriculture Education, and New Teacher of the Year in Family and Consumer Science.

The state winners were announced at the ND Career and Technical Education Professional Development Conference noon general session recognizing the best CTE educators in the state. The awards presentation took place on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, ND.



Tags

Load comments