St. Joe’s in Williston has been getting a fresh new look over the past year, with the church portion undergoing renovations last fall. That facelift is now going beyond the church to the school, giving St. Joseph’s Catholic School a new and inviting environment for students, teachers and parents.
The school was built in the 1950s and has had little done in the way of major renovations, but over the last year the school has made some significant changes, which Principal Julie Quamme said hopes makes the school feel more open and welcoming to students. With maintenance being an expensive process, Quamme said the project has been broken into phases, with the school’s gym being first on the list.
The gymnasium, which aside from being used for the school’s lunchroom and phy ed area, is utilized for events such as the annual Mardi Gras fundraiser, was in desperate need of some rejuvenation. To add some flair to the area, the school gave the whole place a new coat of paint, adding the school’s colors to the walls, as well as several verses of scripture to help keeps students inspired. New lighting was installed to brighten the gym up, and sound dampening panels were installed to help minimize noise, which was causing distractions to staff and other students in neighboring classrooms.
In addition to the gym’s improvements, the lower elementary classrooms have begun using flexible seating and tables, giving students more options than just standard desks and chairs. Research has shown, Quamme explained, that utilizing flexible seating helps students not only feel more comfortable, but helps with concentration and engagement within the classroom.
“It’s really been great for our small people,” she said. “Our world is very fast-paced, and kids are going to have to learn to make choices, so it’s one way we can give them some choices over their environment.”
One of most noticeable changes came to the playground, where formerly there were shredded tire chips, which Quamme said frequently made their way into the school, onto the parking lot and often found their way home in student’s clothing. Now, students are able to run and play on fresh green play grass, which she said is far safer and much more clean.
Quamme said the school’s PTO deserves much of the credit for the updates, as they have worked tirelessly to raise funds for the improvements. With yearly fundraisers such as the candy bar sales and Race for Education, the organization raises tens of thousands of dollars for St. Joe’s each year.
“Our PTO is very active,” Quamme said. “They do a lot of fundraising for us and really help us to purchase the things that we need to make our school a positive learning environment for our kids.”
While much work has already been done, Quamme said there is still a lot more in the works over the next few years. The school is planning to upgrade its restroom facilities, replace much of the carpet and add more classrooms to make room for the growing number of families and children coming to the area.