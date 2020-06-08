Of the 1,190 Williston State College students enrolled in Spring 2020, 168 were named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists.

“Being named to these lists is a great honor that students have worked very hard to earn,” emphasized Jen Nebeker, Registrar and Research Analyst. “It reflects their dedication to investing not only in their education but also in themselves!”

Students who earned a 3.8 grade point average (GPA) or higher while enrolled in twelve or more credits for the semester are named to the President's List.

Students who earned a 3.5-3.79 GPA while enrolled in twelve or more credits for the semester are named to the Dean's List.

“Williston State College has remarkable and outstanding professors and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to have these professors teach and mentor me,” explained current Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) student, Andrea Green. “This has led me to hold the great distinction and honor of the Dean’s List. The enjoyable classes have made academics exciting and being on the Dean’s List is meaningful as it shows me my hard work pays off. “

Following graduation from the LPN program this summer, Green will continue this fall in the Associate Degree Nursing Program.

Students on the President’s and Dean’s lists are also eligible to be part of WSC's Alpha Rho Iota Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), a national honor society. To conserve eligibility, each student must maintain twelve credit hours per semester and keep an average of 3.30 GPA while attending WSC.

Congratulations to the following WSC Spring 2020 President’s and Dean’s Lists recipients!

President’s List

Alexander Alexandrou

Joel C Anderson

Justin D Anderson

Clara S Arnegard

Dorothy Alida Arnegard

Angela Karyme Ayon Jaime

Brett Nolan Bantle

Hannah Bassett

Morgan Christine Bosley

Bailey R Brachtenbach

Shane Buxbaum

Debora A Canales

Cody W Christianson

Tyrra Clinkenbeard

Raegan L Conlan

Rylee Conlan

Emilie A Corley

Jordan N Ditch

Brady Everett Doeden

Darien Bryce Dunn

Kandyce G Edwards

Rio Shae Elliot

Faith M Faldalen

Audrey E Felix

Dawn M Fisk

Hamish William Johnson Foreman

Bryce I Franklin

Hannah Noel Gackle

Alexis Mathia Gunderson

Rachelle Marie Hamilton

Tawnya L Hammond

Kellie S Hansen

Stephani R Haun

Katelyn Marie Hoppe

Vanessa Ann Horack

Brandy Marie Howell

Justin Howell

Luisa Hoyos

Erik Hull

Montana Jade Icenogle

Ainhoa M Idoate

Chelsey Michele Johnson

Olivia Marie Karwoski

Amaya Kastner

Eric J Keyes

Stormy Dayenne Kosel

Jordan Kulczyk

Christine Elizabeth Lees

Paul Willis MacSteves

Levin Meier

Kyla Marie Melland

Samantha Mollenbeck

Aaliyah S Moon

Bailee Ann Murray

Sarah D Neu

Hannah E Nix

Alejandro Martin Olivera

Luca Maxime Perret

Joshua A Peruch

Maria Eduarda Petrazzini De Andrade

Katherine Petrie

Kaylee May Pitman

Jade Elizabeth Prill

Blaine Robert Radtke

Carolyn R Reinert

Megan M Robbins

Daniel Steven Robertson

Christian B Rodgers

Elise E Romo

Keilani Renee Rystedt

Merlain Saint Charles

Cameron Rai Seader

Brittany Melody Doris Shellum

Alexis Ann Smith

Susanna Kathleen Spangler

Morgan MacKenzie Stebbins

William J Steinley

Katie Lynn Stoddard

Jennifer J Sult

Taylor R Swenson

Kristel Zarah Eunice B Tee

Carson W Ullmer

Danae E Vachal

Daeton Jack Vickroy-Roselle

Brooke Skylar Wetzstein

Hailee J White

Dean’s List

Michael James Anfinson

Isaac Scott Arnson

Francis Kwadwo Arthur

Laia Balcells Niubo

Haylee Lynne Barta

Lindsey Taylor Beech

Kinsley Nicole Bendixson

Peyton E Beyerle

Holly M Bouchard

Camryn Jaye Brown

Kaylyn Marie Burton

Natasha T Calderon

Payton A Capullo

Corbin Davis

Emily Jo Donnelly

Sessi Dossou-Gouchola

Teddi Joann Dwyer

Tianna R Earle

Dilan Erkal

Justice Joy Ferrell

Alyx Payton Fisketjon

Yosselint Flores

Morgan R Folstad

Kobe A Fredland

Nadia Claret Garcia Gonzalez

Kennedy Marie Gerbig

Trey M Girard

Martin P Gisiger

Jonathan Gonzalez

Yarenci Darlet Gonzalez

Andrea F Green

Treyten Richard Guptill

Madison Kathryn Hammer

Taylor N Heape

Madison Nichole Heupel

David Carroll Hollyday

Lydia G Huhta

Hunter M Hull

Brett David Jacobs

Brendan R Jay

Benjamin Carter Jellison

David Jacob Leonard John

Allison M Jones

Jaycee T Jones

Dale James Kjorstad

Brady Lee Klassen

Samantha Marie Krogfoss

Alan J LaRocque

Gabriel L Lathrop

Brandon Ryan Lilly

Jadyn NeCole Linnehan

Carson Lee Lukenbill

Grace Lupumba

Alleah Joann Macsteves

Colette Michelle Mattila

Tianna NA Mcgorman

Eliska Michalcikova

Annie M. Michels

Amanda Jo Morris

Amber L Mueller

Carmel Ashley Nealey

Ryan Taylor Nelson

Kyle Ness

Sam S Olson

Travis Rintamaki

Andrew C Segovia

Jerry Sherman Smith

KateLynn R South

LaTosha Nicole Sparks

Ryland Tylor Stillwell

Maria Del Carmen Stone

Martha E Stow

John Frederick Sullivan

Natalie R Thome

Keiona LaRee Trimmer

Rachel A Urie

Hillary R Walker

Marissa K Wendt

Damien Kelly Weyrauch

Jacqueline Marie Williams

Michelle T Yeiter

Taleah Chanel Zaugg

Tags

Load comments