Special Wishes 4 is hosting their back-to-school event on Aug. 6 and 7 to help families get supplies and items needed.
“The cost of going back to school is more expensive,” Special Wishes 4 manager Johni Fis said. “We take donations from people who are generous, and then we have a big event where people come in and take what they need.”
Fish explained that individuals donate items such as backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and other necessities for about two or three months before an event like this, and Special Wishes 4 accepts donations up until the event starts.
For those looking to take some of the donated items, they simply text or call the founder, Caroline Rosenburg, for an appointment at 814-926-6472. Fish explained that they do the appointment method to ensure the flow of people stays manageable. Fish noted that past events have yielded over 400 people.
“We don’t turn away anybody,” Fish said. “It’s a take what you need.”
The Bakken Center at 310 Airport Road generously donated their space to be used at the venue for the back to school event August 6 and 7.
Special Wishes 4 is a not-for-profit organization founded by Caroline Rosenburg with the help of her husband, Jason.
“I never thought it would grow to what it is today,” Rosenburg said.
Because of the extreme generosity of the Williston community, Rosenburg said she had to expand her storage space. She lucked out with her apartment complex, as they donated her a second garage to use for donations.
The organization aims to have three or four events per year where donated items get into the hands of people who need them, Rosenburg added, with their biggest event held around Christmas-time.