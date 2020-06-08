In support of and following recommendations for North Dakota’s “smart restart” return to general operations, WSC staff members returned to campus on Tuesday, May 26.
This allows current and prospective students to receive direct assistance from WSC staff for the application and registration process, financial aid, housing, and the bookstore.
All campus visitors need to be aware of the following:
Students and visitors will be seen by appointment.
Walk-ins will be accommodated as staff become available and traffic managed when visitors enter the main entrance to Stevens Hall, based on social distancing best practices.
All campus visitors are encouraged to wear PPE. Disposable masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves will be available for campus visitors.
Due to on-going campus construction and summer cleaning activities, some areas of campus will remain restricted to campus visitors. These restricted areas will be identified for the benefit of all campus visitors.
TrainND Northwest is currently delivering safety training in-person and via distance learning from TrainND Northwest facilities. TrainND Northwest will continue to work closely with business partners and employees to ensure the safety of trainers and trainees.
WSC buildings are also closed on Fridays until August 14.
If you need assistance please call:
Academic Affairs | Kim Wray | 774.4500
Administration | Dr. John Miller, President | 774.4231
Athletics | Jayden Olson | 774.4546
Student Affairs/Housing | Kaylyn Bondy | 774.4585
Human Resources | Michelle Remus | 774.4204
Security/Campus Services | 570.6699