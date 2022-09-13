On Tuesday many sixth grade children from several rural schools in the region were invited to enjoy a field trip to the Williams County Soil Conservation District to learn about pollinators. The children were taught about the importance of pollinators in the ecosystem while being engaged in several hands-on projects and activities. This has been an annual event the WCSC has been facilitating for all sixth grade students for the past five years.
There were several activity stations set up for each class to attend for 30 minutes each and each class had a NDSU volunteer tour guide to lead them around that stations.
The Williston Woodworkers Club had a station set up to teach the children to build pollinator boxes. The club had the wood pre cut up and ready to be assembled by each class that passed through.
“These are going to have 15 holes drilled in the front of them and they are going to be drilled in an upward angle,” Tom Bloch from the Williston Woodworkers Club explained. “Different insects will crawl up the appropriate hole. That is why we have the different size holes and drill bits. They will lay their eggs all the way from the back of the hole to the front and then they will seal it off.”
The children learned there are about 400 different types of pollinating insects in North Dakota and the importance of these insects to spread pollen which is essential not only for agriculture but for all plants to grow. The children took their boxes home to hang.
A seed bomb station was another activity that was on the rotation of events. The students received a bag of premade ingredients along with a lesson on the physical characteristics of pollinators and contributing factors to the current pollinator decline.
“There is pollinator seed mix in the bags and soil, so you mix it all together with water and form it into a ball and let it dry. Then you just throw it on the ground in the spring and wildflowers will grow,” NDSU Soil Conservation District Desi Novotny said.
Other stops along the rotation included a presentation by Mountrail-Williams Electric Company about electrical safety, grain silo safety, a rangeland bingo game and a water trailer provided by the Roosevelt County Conservation District to demonstrate the spread of invasive species and pollution in the water systems.
On Tuesday students from Ray, Trenton, Grenora, St. Joseph’s, Trinity Christian School and homeschoolers enjoyed the field trip. Students from Bakken Elementary got to participate on Wednesday.