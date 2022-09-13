Purchase Access

On Tuesday many sixth grade children from several rural schools in the region were invited to enjoy a field trip to the Williams County Soil Conservation District to learn about pollinators. The children were taught about the importance of pollinators in the ecosystem while being engaged in several hands-on projects and activities. This has been an annual event the WCSC has been facilitating for all sixth grade students for the past five years.

There were several activity stations set up for each class to attend for 30 minutes each and each class had a NDSU volunteer tour guide to lead them around that stations.



