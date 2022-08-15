Started Fall 2016 by Student Life Coordinator, Karissa Kjos, the Teton Week of Welcome (WOW) begins its sixth installment on Sunday, August 21 and runs until Friday, August 26.
The week-long celebration is intended to ease first-semester anxieties by guiding new Tetons through orientation programs and daily social events to encourage students to meet their peers. During this week, classes after 4:00pm and online begin on Monday, August 22 followed by the first full day of class on Tuesday, August 23.
“We are excited to welcome the students to campus this fall. With COVID complications, we had to limit our activities. This year, we are going to have a variety of activities and events for students. We can’t wait to get the students involved on campus,” said Student Life Coordinator Chris Kadrmas.
Many favorite student events are returning including the Welcome BBQ on Sunday August 21st at 5pm.
Other fun activities throughout the week include a hypnotist, create your own stuffed animal, and convocation, on Monday August 22, at 10am in the Skad Gym.
In addition to social events, Teton WOW includes various academic-related orientation sessions.
Though most Teton WOW events are not open to the public, WSC welcomes the community to attend the last Summer Nights on Main downtown event on Thursday, August 25.
“There is research that shows that when students are engaged in their campus community, they are more likely to perform well in the classroom and continue their education. We want our students to have an environment where they can have fun while they learn. We are excited to see the students on campus this fall!” stated Vice President for Student Affairs Megan Kasner.