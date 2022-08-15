Teton WOW schedule 2022

Started Fall 2016 by Student Life Coordinator, Karissa Kjos, the Teton Week of Welcome (WOW) begins its sixth installment on Sunday, August 21 and runs until Friday, August 26.

The week-long celebration is intended to ease first-semester anxieties by guiding new Tetons through orientation programs and daily social events to encourage students to meet their peers. During this week, classes after 4:00pm and online begin on Monday, August 22 followed by the first full day of class on Tuesday, August 23.



