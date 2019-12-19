A second person has filed paperwork to run for one of two seats that will be part of a recall election in February.
Sarah Williams filed candidate paperwork to run for the Williams County Public School District No. 8 board on Thursday, Dec. 19, according to Sherri Heser, District 8 business manager.
Chris Jundt, a District 8 resident who was chairman of the committee that sponsored the recall petition, filed to run on Wednesday.
The committee circulated petitions to recall Board President Penny Soiseth and Vice President Curt Sullivan. That petition was submitted in early November and the election is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Also that day, voters in District 8 will weigh in on a $28 million bond that would be used to build a new 600-student elementary school.
The deadline to submit paperwork to run in the recall election is Dec. 23.