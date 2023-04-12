Scrubs Day 1

Melissa Meyer, back row/right, with Williston-area students attending Scrubs Camp at WSC in front of an inflatable colon exhibit.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

The ninth annual Scrubs Camp was held Wednesday at Williston State College to educate western N.D. students about promising careers in health care.

Melissa Meyer of the Great Northwest Education Cooperative in Williston said the event has grown over the years, from less than 100 students in attendance when the Scrubs Camp began to nearly 300 today.

Scrubs Day 2

Katie Shannon, left, owner of ConnectUS Therapy, and Charlie Hystad, a mental health counselor, at the Scrubs Camp event.


Tags

Load comments