The ninth annual Scrubs Camp was held Wednesday at Williston State College to educate western N.D. students about promising careers in health care.
Melissa Meyer of the Great Northwest Education Cooperative in Williston said the event has grown over the years, from less than 100 students in attendance when the Scrubs Camp began to nearly 300 today.
"It's all health care related," Meyer said, explaining that 261 students from 12 northwest N.D. elementary, middle and high schools attended.
All the students are from local areas including Williston, Alexander, Crosby, East Fairview, Powers Lake, Ray, Tioga and Trenton.
Meyer attributed the event's popularity to the fact it has been held for nearly a decade and a growing interest in health care careers.
"It's become an annual event, so they know about it, and the class sizes are getting bigger," she said. "I think we're at 18 to 19 [students] per session."
Most of the funding for Scrubs Camp comes from Collaborative Opportunities for Occupational Learning and Health, a University of North Dakota program.
"We do get a grant to help cover the cost for this," Meyer said, attributing the funding to UND. "Another big partner is Williston High School.
"Some of those students are actually teaching some of the sessions and chaperoning, so they're helping out," she continued, noting WHS offers a health career class.
One of the Scrub Camp opportunities to learn about health care careers comes from ConnectUs Therapy of Williston, among 14 stations participating in the event at WSC.
Williston-area students were in attendance at the Healthy Connections session, hosted by ConnectUs Therapy.
"They learn about various [health care] job opportunities," said Katie Shannon, a licensed clinical social worker (LICSW) and owner of ConnectUs Therapy, a local outpatient mental health clinic. "They learn about the education and what it takes to do the jobs."
One of the activities offered by the Healthy Connections session is a game of Jenga, in which students practice asking and answering questions, similar to a therapy session.
Another game is called Pep Talk for Your Pocket, which gives participants a "positive message to take with them and to remind them of their worth," Shannon said.
"A lot of the cornerstones of our agency are for mental health and emotional wellness," Shannon explained. "It's nice to meet with the community to educate them on mental health and encourage them to seek out this profession if they enjoy connecting with others. It's very rewarding for us."
Some additional sessions at this year's WSC Scrubs Camp:
- Speech pathology
- Fitness/recreational health
- Healthy eating, CPR/AED's
- Epi pens/bandages/splint
- Massage care
- Prevention of athletic injuries
With past and ongoing experience as a career adviser, Meyer summed up the purpose of the event as an opportunity for young people to learn about health care careers after they graduate from high school.
"Sometimes, too, just to let them know some of the other careers that are out there other than the ones they already know about," Meyer said, citing nursing and veterinarian jobs among the most commonly known. "Let them know there are other careers out there, too, like speech therapy and occupational therapy (OT)."
To learn what interests Scrubs Camp attendees, all participants are asked to complete a survey at the end of the day, which Meyer said she reads diligently.
"It's always interesting," she said of the completed surveys. "For the most part, it's always pretty positive — but they're honest. If they decide they aren't interested in health care, they let us know."
Meyer estimated 80–90% of completed surveys are positive.
"The health care class is pretty popular here in Williston," she said of the WHS curriculum. "I think there's a lot of kids who want to do health care jobs. It's a pretty big area, career-wise."