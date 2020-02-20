WATFORD CITY — There were two main issues that seemed to dominate testimony Wednesday and Thursday when it comes to what the Oil Patch thinks are best uses for the state’s Legacy Fund earnings. These were schools and safer transportation, particularly on Highway 85.
The interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee is studying best uses for earnings from the voter-approved fund, which collects 30 percent of monthly oil and gas taxes. The “rainy day” fund, which was set up to one day cover waning oil and gas revenues, now contains $6.2 billion.
Lawmakers are looking at how much of the earnings they should spend, as well as how much they should put back into the fund.
In his testimony, Sen. Dale Patton, R-Watford City, joked that he was channeling his inner Cal Klewin, executive director of the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, and said lawmakers have a chance to take bold and visionary action that will affect generations of North Dakotans to come.
Patton said Mount Rushmore’s presidents had taken similar bold and innovative action when it came to promoting transportation, and he urged North Dakota lawmakers to consider doing the same.
“Our big industries are agriculture and energy,” he said. “They are commodity-based. We have to have infrastructure to move commodities around.”
But, more than that, there is a safety factor, Patton said. Particularly when it comes to roads like Highway 85.
“In regards to that, it’s not if we had a close call on Highway 85,” he said. “It’s where the most recent close call was.”
Safe transportation is big for quality of life, Patton said.
“Four lanes, turning lanes, passing lanes — these are critical things to generate the safety that our public deserves and needs,” he said.
Patton also said he’d like to see some of the Legacy Fund earnings used for research, to seek innovations that can keep oil and gas production going longer, as well as to seek innovations that can help diversify the state’s economy.
This is particularly important, Patton added, in light of recent comments by the state’s top oil and gas regulator Lynn Helms that production could peak in the next five or so years.
Funding for school infrastructure is also critical, Patton said. No less than four area superintendents were waiting in line to offer testimony backing up that contention Thursday morning.
The Bakken is paying substantially more to build facilities than the eastern half of the state, according to Steve Holen, superintendent of McKenzie County Schools. He said prices are around $282.71 per square foot in the northwestern corner of the state for building school facilities, versus $159.94 per square foot in the southeast quadrant.
Joanna Baltes, president of the Williston Public School District No. 1 board, meanwhile, said she hasn’t seen less than $325 per square foot for facilities in Williston.
Baltes also talked about voter fatigue in the Bakken. Booming enrollments and rapidly rising tax valuations have outpaced the well of voters willing to approve yet another multi-million dollar expansion. That lack hasn’t stopped new students from continuing to arrive, however. And they all need a school somewhere — preferably with a pleasant learning environment.
Williston has tried three times now to pass a bond issue to expand its high school and elementary schools to handle the influx. Each bond issue was close, but failed to achieve the required 60 percent majority.
Baltes said many Williston residents are young millennials, some of whom haven’t decided that voting is important yet. But, she added, many of them are also well aware that the West is producing 50 percent or so of the state’s revenue. When they then see how rapidly their property tax rates are rising, they don’t understand why the legislature isn’t helping Williston with that.
“They see shiny new fire trucks and money (from the state) for other things, but not for schools,” she said.
Faced with dramatic increases to their property tax bills, Baltes said many of them have insisted to her that the school must seek help from the state, rather than hanging the boom-related costs of enrollment increases on the doorsteps of individual homeowners.
Baltes said despite the situation, Williston and other Oil Patch school districts are not looking for handouts.
In fact, when Williston’s bond issue failed, the school went to work raising private funds. They were able to raise $6.1 million to convert an unused, indoor pool facility into a new school that will open in 2020.
“It’s just one of the ways our community is trying to push forward with building, and show that we are a community that supports education,” she said. “But $6.5 million is not really enough to push the needle. We are looking at 1,600 seats to add, and we know we need another 1,200 for middle school in another couple of years.’
She’s hoping Legacy Fund earnings could be used to defray some building costs for communities that are experiencing boom-related voter fatigue, as well as higher costs for building materials and labor, and rapidly rising property tax values.
“If there is some relief for us in the cost of construction, the availability of funding to support that infrastructure would be tremendous for our community and in turn tremendous for the state of North Dakota,” Baltes said.
Baltes also acknowledged in her testimony that Williston has a unique situation, with two adjacent school districts both needing to expand facilities. But even if the two districts did combine, it does not eliminate the need to build facilities.
Both districts are overcrowded, Baltes and Beth Zietz, interim superintendent for Williams County Public School District 8 pointed out. A combined district would still face substantial need for expanded facilities, costing multiple millions of dollars.
For their part, lawmakers seemed unenthused at the idea of using Legacy Fund earnings in any way that might set a “bricks and mortar” precedent when it comes to helping school districts with rapid enrollment increases to build their facilities.
Rep. Chet Pollert, House Majority Leader and Chairman of the interim committee studying Legacy Fund earnings, pointed out that Carrington built a new school recently.
“Should they get funds back?” he asked.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, who is vice chair of the interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee, said funding construction in Williston might force a “look-back” across the state for other districts that had to build new facilities.
“What we do for Williston and Watford City we have to do for the rest of the state,” he said. “That’s the challenge.”
On the other hand, Wardner acknowledged, the lack of adequate schools is a problem that affects quality of life and retention of workforce in the heart of the Bakken, and that makes it a critical issue.
“We’re going to have to do something,” Wardner said.
Whether that something will come from the Legacy Fund, or somewhere else, and what form such that help might take, however, are details still to be worked out.
Schools and transportation issues weren’t the only proposals, of course. There were other proposals, ranging from day cares, parks, and behavioral health, to property and income tax relief during the two days of testimony taken in Watford City.