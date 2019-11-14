The man tasked with leading a study of Williams County’s six school districts said he would like to see relations between districts calm down while the study is happening.
David Flowers, a former superintendent at West Fargo, told the Williams County Commission on Thursday, Nov. 14, that he understands why people want answers about where high school students from Williams County Public School District No. 8 will go next year.
“I’m getting on a train tomorrow morning,” Flowers said. “You’re living with the angst. When people don’t know where their children are going to school next year, they want answers.”
Flowers said he wanted to get people answers and laid out a timeline for the study he and Jeff Schatz, a former superintendent of the Fargo Public Schools, were leading. The pair met with district superintendents and school board presidents on Wednesday and Thursday with a few meetings left for Friday.
A community survey is planned for later this month or early December, and subcontractors will be gathering information about the county’s six school districts through the end of the year.
By March 15, Flowers and Schatz plan to have a presentation ready with the findings from their survey.
Study and report
Flowers told the commissioners that his goal was to gather information and create a report, but that he wasn’t going to set forth a plan for districts to follow.
“Beyond that, it’s going to be up to the stakeholders and constituents,” he said.
The study is going to look at four areas: Demographics, school facilities, student opportunity and finances.
Two concerns came up at the meeting Thursday. Flowers said one district expressed concern about the community survey. They were worried about people trying to game the system and answer questions for a district they didn’t live in.
That’s a concern Flowers and Shatz are going to look at and see what they can do to help.
“I don’t know that there’s a guarantee we can make it entirely clean,” he said.
But, he said, from the outset he’s wanted the study to be objective and fair so every district will buy in.
“This is a process that I think must have integrity and be valid, so we will strive to make sure that happens,” he said.
Rob Turner, the superintendent for District 8, also brought up a concern.
The school facilities section is being led by architecture firm JLG, and Turner said people had come to him with concerns about whether that might be a conflict of interest, as JLG is working with Williston Public School District No. 1.
“I just think it would be fair for all parties involved to get together and choose the subcontractors,” Turner said.
Commissioner Steve Kemp said because Flowers and Shatz, rather than the county, chose the subcontractors for the four sections, that wasn’t likely to happen.
“I don’t want to be the guy who throws a monkey wrench in all of this, I just want to voice my concern,” Turner said.
He said he wanted to support the process and worried an appearance of a conflict could keep people from buying in.
“I’m not making an accusation, I’m just saying the appearance is there,” he said.
Flowers said JLG was picked because they had worked in the area and had the ability to move quickly.
“I have confidence in them,” he said.