A focus this year in Williston Public School District No. 1 on social and emotional learning was the driving force behind a student-run food drive.
The idea originally came from the class taught by Rachel Jarick. The social and emotional learning class is 20 minutes each morning and there have been different themes.
“Compassion was last month, gratitude is next month,” Jarick told The Williston Herald.
The lessons often include actions that people have taken that demonstrate a particular trait, and Jarick said her students noticed that and wanted to take on a project to help the community.
Jarick spoke to the students about what a realistic goal would be and they agreed on a food drive to support the Salvation Army. She had the idea of a drive that would focus on the most needed items and suggested that to the class.
“I mentioned this idea to them and they thought it was cool to have a more targeted drive,” Jarick said.
The idea is straightforward. Rather than having a drive where people could bring in anything they wanted, Jarick and her class reached out to find out what the Salvation Army needs most.
The ended up as a list of the five most needed food items and five most needed hygiene items. For the first week of the drive, each day will be dedicated to one of each. The second week is for people to bring in things they might have forgotten.
The schedule for the food drive is:
Monday, Nov. 9: Canned Meat and Soap
Tuesday, Nov. 10: Canned Vegetables/Soups and Toothpaste/Toothbrushes
Wednesday, Nov. 11: Canned Fruit and Deodorant
Thursday, Nov. 12: Cereal and Hand Sanitizer
Friday, Nov. 13: Pasta and Sanitizing Wipes
She said the students did the work of organizing it, with only support from her. The class of 20 even met with Bakken Elementary principal Jeremy Melhoff to pitch the project to him.
The drive expanded, also. Each teacher at Bakken Elementary is part of a team, the other teachers on the team asked their students to help, also. At first, Jarick’s students weren’t sure they wanted help.
She explained to them that more people involved in planning meant they might be able to help more people, also. That’s proved true, with other teachers helping to promote the drive.
“Asking other people to help has made it a better project,” Jarcik said.