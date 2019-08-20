All but one school district in Williams County will be open by the end of the week, and most are seeing a continued increase in enrollment.
Williston Public School District No. 1, the county's largest, opened classes Tuesday, Aug. 20. Enrollment was up at least 200 students. As of Monday, enrollment was 4,568, up from 4,358 at the beginning of last year.
Kaylie Bergel, spokeswoman for District 1, said she expected Monday's numbers to be close, but that new students were registering all the time.
Williams County Public School District No. 8, which is the largest school district in terms of area and the second largest in terms of enrollment, saw another massive increase.
Last year, enrollment jumped from about 500 to more than 650. This year's enrollment is at 839, a 28 percent increase.
Other districts are also seeing increases. Nesson Public School District No. 2, which serves Ray, has an enrollment of 378, up about 30 students from last year. Grenora Public School District No. 99, which starts classes Wednesday, Aug. 21, expects between 200 and 212 students, up from 186 last year.
Enrollment figures weren't available Tuesday for Tioga Public School District No. 15, where school starts Thursday, or for Eight Mile Public School District No. 6, which serves Trenton. Classes there are set to start Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Private schools saw a jump, as well. Williston Trinity Christian School has 306 students, up from last year's enrollment 284, while St. Joseph Catholic School, which has preschool through sixth grade, has between 220 and 225, while it had 211 last year.