Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County School District No. 8 have set another joint board meeting to discuss school enrollments.
The joint meeting will follow District No. 1’s regular meeting, which is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the District’s office. There will be budget discussions and presentations from the Coyote Academy and Innovation Academy. Each of the three presentations will be between five to 10 minutes.
The joint board meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Bakken Elementary School Auditorium. The discussion at the meeting will be continued enrollment of District 8 students at Williston High School.