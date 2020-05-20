If the two districts that serve Williston want to combine before the start of the 2021 school year, they have six months convince voters.
State law requires voters in both districts to approve a reorganization plan between June 1 and Dec. 31. If the plan passes, it would take effect the following school year.
“You can’t wait a few months if that’s what you’re doing to do,” Paul Sremick, a former school superintendent told the boards of both Williston Pubic School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8. Stremick prepared a report on the financial impact of District 8 dissolving or reorganizing.
The boards met Wednesday evening for a work session to review Stremick’s report. In his study, he looked at the impact on how much money different scenarios would produce.
The choice is complicated because of the different requirements of each. If District 8 chooses to dissolve, it would require a majority vote of the board and a county board would come up with a plan. A reorganization requires voters in both districts to approve a plan the boards would negotiate.
One issue with dissoluton is it means no district in the county would be guaranteed a say in how things are divided. District 1 would likely get about 85 percent of District 8’s land, with the remaining 15 percent divided proportionally among the other districts.
The complicating factor is everything the district owns, from buses to buildings, would be divided up, as well.
That’s unusual because most districts that dissolve don’t have many assets.
“It hasn’t been done,” Stremick staid. “It doesn’t mean it can’t be done.”
Joanna Baltes, president of the District 1 school board, asked if districts were able to create a plan for dissolution.
“Could you actially just broker the dissolution and just provide it to the county?” she asked.
Stremick said that was possible, but the county board would have to approve the plan presented.
A reorganization would require negotiations to start quickly.
One scenario Stremick suggested would be for District 8 to transfer about 25 percent of its land to surrounding districts and then reorganize with District 1.
Sarah Williams, board member for District 8, said District 8 would likely transfer the property to the other district before the reorganization vote, which would move families on the edges of District 8 to districts that are closer.
The numbers Stremick showed the boards are based on assumptions about enrollment and taxable valuation, but they also include assumptions about how taxes might be divided under a reorganization.
He offered a split of some of the debt District 1 has as an example. If District 8 residents shared it evenly, their taxes would only drop a small amount. If District 1 residents continued to pay that, both could see a drop of 10 mills in property tax.
“It just can’t be good for one district,” Stremick said. “It has to be good for both of them and the new district. It has to be ‘we.’”
In Stremick’s report, he lists pros and cons of dissolving or reorganizing. He wrote that dissolving would offer less property tax relief for District 8 residents than reorganizing.
Baltes, however, argued there was relief for both in both situations.
Under the baseline, District 8 would levy 97.70 mills for the 2021-22 school year and District 1 would levy 126.36 mills. If District 8 were to dissolve, District 1’s property tax levy would be 88.02 mills.
Reorganization could drop the levy to between 95.27 and 116.11 depending on the plan.
“There’s obviouly a million ways to look at it, but right now, District 8 will be at 97 next year,” Baltes said.
Stremick said the levy would drop under dissolution, but then rise quickly. Within a few years, the levies would be much closer.
Under the baseline for the 2023-24 school year, District 8 would levy 108.84 mills and District 1 would levy 126.36. Under dissolution it would be 107.68 mills and under reorganization it would be between 98.58 and 116.11 mills.
“I’m secure with the numbers I have on the spreadsheet,” Stremick said. “It’s up to you for interpretation.”