The two school districts that serve Williston have agreed to start negotiating a plan to merge, and the timeline could be very short.
On Tuesday evening, June 2, the board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted unanimously to pursue reorganization negotiations with Williston Public School District No. 1. At the meeting, board Vice President Chris Jundt made the motion to start negotiating with District 1.
“Some people are going to say we’re moving too fast,” he said. “Certainly some people are going to say we’ve moved too slow. My personal opinion, I think we’ve done our homework.”
Jundt said he thought the recall election that brought him and Sarah Williams onto the board was a clear sign that a majority of constituents supported a merger with District 1.
“The constituents voted us in to do a job and it’s time to do it now,” Jundt said.
Williams agreed that the board had learned what it needed to make a decision.
“I feel like I’ve taken my time, I’ve listened to the information,” she said.
Williams, along with board members Kyle Renner and Myles Fisher, said reorganizing with District 1 would be the right choice for students and residents.
“I do believe this is in the best interest of the kids and I believe this what people want,” Renner said. “If it’s truly not what people want then they’ll have an option to say so at the ballot box as well.”
After the boards agree on a proposal, it needs to be approved by a county board and a state board before going on the ballot, where it has to be approved by voters in both districts.
Fisher said residents will have the ability to weigh in earlier in the process, as well.
“I truly believe this is in the best interest of our students as well, and people will have a very good opportunity at the public hearing to voice their concerns and at the ballot box,” he said.
On Wednesday, the District 1 board voted unanimously to pursue a reorganization plan with District 8. District 1 board President Joanna Baltes told the other members the timeline to accomplish a reorganization for the 2021-22 school year is very short.
Voters in both districts have to approve the plan before Dec. 31. If the districts decide to put the plan on the November General Election ballot, a plan would need to be ready for the county to approve sometime in July.
If voters approve the plan, it would take effect in July 2021. If the plan isn’t ready for a vote before Dec. 31, that would delay the reorganization plan until July 2022 at the earliest.
But, Baltes said, a lot of the groundwork has been done. A recent study of the county’s school district’s means some information required by law in the plan is already available. Both districts are going to hold a joint meeting to discuss hiring Jeff Lind, a professor at the University of Mary and former superintendent of the Rudby school district, as a facilitator.
“There’s going to be a lot of things we need to do right away,” Baltes said.
Thomas Kalil, board vice president, said the District 1 board should take this opportunity to create a new district.
“The timeline is aggressive, but we’ve all known this is what needed to be done,” he said. “We’ve all know this is what’s coming, what our community’s crying out for, so if we need to start meeting two or three times a week, let’s do it and get this done. This is a historic moment for us. Let’s not let the opportunity to reorganize our districts and move forward together pass us by.”
The board also voted unanimously to hold a joint meeting with District 8 and discuss hiring Lind.
Board member Heather Wheeler said having a facilitator would be a huge benefit when time is short.
“I think we need to have one,” Wheeler said. “That’s going to be incredibly important.”