Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 are holding two meetings this week to get more public input on a proposed reorganization.
The boards for both districts will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23, to gather public comment on a reorganization plan. Both meetings will be at the Williams County Administrative Building.
The two districts have been working together for several months on a plan that would combine the two districts. In preparation for that plan, the District 8 board voted last week to transfer millions of dollars worth of property to three other school districts.
Once the boards both approve a reorganization plan, it goes to a committee put together by the Williams County Superintendent of Schools for a public hearing.
If that committee OKs the plan, it goes onto the State Board of Public School Education for another hearing. If it gets approval at that stage, voters will weigh in before Dec. 31.
Voters in both school districts have to approve the plan for it to take effect. If they do, the new district would start July 1, 2021.
The boards are asking for public input on the plan, from the form a new board might take to how transportation should be handled. For those unable to attend in person, the meetings will be livestreamed on the districts' Facebook pages, and public comments will be accepted there.