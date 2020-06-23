The two school districts that serve Williston are asking for residents' thoughts about the possible reorganization.
Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 are asking people to respond to a ThoughtExchange survey. District 1 has used the program multiple times to gather feedback from residents.
"We need your input on the reorganization of Williston Public School District #1 and Williams County School District #8. To gather your feedback, we're using a tool called Thoughtexchange. All of our voices matter, so your participation is crucial and valued.
The survey is online at https://my.thoughtexchange.com/261709430
Participants will be asked to respond to one open-ended question, as well as review and assign ratings to ideas and responses shared by others.
"Your thoughts and stars are confidential," District 1 wrote in an email sent to parents. "You can come back as often as you'd like to participate and, in fact, we ask that you do come back to star some of the new ideas shared since you first participated."
The survey will be open until Tuesday, June 30 at noon.
If you need technical help, please call Thoughtexchange at 1-800-361-9027 ext. 4 or email help@thoughtexchange.com