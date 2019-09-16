The school boards for the two districts that serve Williston are considering how to pay for an addition to Williston High School, which is more than 100 students over capacity.
Board members for both Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 spoke for more than an hour on Monday, Sept. 16, about how the two district could work together to add more room for students. Currently, about 200 students from District 8 attend WHS.
Joanna Baltes, District 1 board president, began the meeting by asking District 8’s help to pay for a 400-student addition to WHS. The addition’s estimated cost is about $12 million.
With about 1,300 students at WHS, administrators have added class time at the beginning and end of the school day. Even still, every classroom is being used throughout the day.
“It’s hard to imagine what we’re going to do with scheduling next year,” Baltes said.
Penny Soiseth, board president for District 8, questioned why District 1 was asking for the full cost of the expansion.
“We think you maybe have a better chance to get funding sooner,” Baltes told her.
District 1 cannot hold another bond vote until spring 2020 because two such votes failed this year. District 8 had a bond vote in May that failed but is considering a second referendum later this year.
Also, Baltes said, the $12 million expansion would represent about 14 percent of the total cost of WHS, about the same proportion as District 8’s enrollment at the school.
Curt Sullivan, vice president for District 8, questioned why votes would support paying for part of a high school in a different district.
“If District 8 won’t pass a bond for District 8, and we don’t have any procedures, I’m not sure District 8 would pass a bond for anyone else, either,” he said.
Soiseth said District 8 was considering asking the public to pay for a new elementary school and then converting Missouri Ridge Middle School into a high school. That process could take several years.
Baltes also asked a question that has not been spoken about publicly often — the two districts consolidating.
“I know this has been so controversial over the years, but is it something you’d be willing to look at?” she asked.
There appeared to be little interest in such a move from District 8.
Soiseth said she had gone to a smaller high school and thought that option was important for students.
“There are advantages of having a smaller school also,” she said.
The boards plan to hold another joint meeting within the next several weeks.