The Williston Basin School District No. 7 logo

The Williston Basin School District No. 7 logo.

The Williston Basin School District #7 Board had their regular meeting on Monday night and one particular agenda item concerning books available to students in school libraries resulted in some heated input from the public. 

Agenda item 10F was for Book Reconsideration Committee approval, coming after a local group, Moms of Liberty of Williams County, submitted a list of books that are available at Williston High School, Williston Middle School, and Missouri Ridge Elementary that they say are inappropriate for children to have access to. Sexual content, glorification of self harm, suicide, drug use, and more were cited to be reasons why the group felt the submitted materials need to be removed from school library shelves.  



Tags

Load comments