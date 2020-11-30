After a month of national election news, things aren't letting up in Williams County until later this month.
There will be one election next week on Tuesday, Dec. 8 where residents of Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 will vote on a reorganization plan that would combine the two districts. If that passes, then on Wednesday, Dec. 16, voters will have a chance to pick the school board for the new district.
Both elections are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Williston ARC, and absentee ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. the day before the election.
If approved, the new district, referred to in planning documents as Williston Basin School District No. 007, will have seven board members. Five will be elected at large and two will be elected from outside Williston city limits.
All residents will be able to vote for all seven positions. In the first election, the top vote getter for the outside Williston seats will win a four-year term and the candidate with the second highest vote total will get a three-year term. For the at large seats, the three top vote getters will get four-year terms, and the next two will get three-year terms.
After the first terms are over, all seats will have four-year terms.
There are seven candidates for the five at-large seats. They are: Dawn Hollingsworth, Chris Jundt, Thomas Kalil, John Kasmer, Chris Lind, Cory Swint and Heather Wheeler. Jundt and Kasmer are on the District 8 board and Hollingsworth served one year on the board. Kalil, Swint and Wheeler currently serve on the District 1 board.
There are two candidates for the two seats set aside for outside city limits: Kyle Renner and Sarah Williams. Both are currently members of the District 8 board.
People can request absentee ballots from either school district or from the Williams County Auditor's Office. If a majority of voters in both District 1 and District 8 don't approve the reorganization, then the election set for Dec. 16 will be canceled.