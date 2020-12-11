A special school board election is set for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dec. 16 to fill the board of Williston Basin School District No. 007, which will open in July 2021.
There are seven positions up for election — five at-large seats and two seats outside the city limits of Williston.
There are seven candidates for the five at-large seats. They are: Dawn Hollingsworth, Chris Jundt, Thomas Kalil, John Kasmer, Chris Lind, Cory Swint and Heather Wheeler. Jundt and Kasmer are on the District 8 board and Hollingsworth served one year on the board. Kalil, Swint and Wheeler currently serve on the District 1 board. Lind did not return the questions to the Herald.
There are two candidates for the two seats set aside for outside city limits: Kyle Renner and Sarah Williams. Both are currently members of the District 8 board.
At-large
Dawn Hollingsworth
How long have you lived in the area? Our family started the move from Minnesota in 2010. We had gone to Colorado for six weeks before coming to Williston. While in Colorado we were blessed with the birth of our second child. Then being blessed with a third child here in Williston. He is a true native to the area and community. 10 years later we have made North Dakota our home.
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when? I was appointed to the Williams County School Board in July 2019 and fulfilled that position until July 2020. Having been a part of so much during only one year was quite the experience. During that time there was a recall of two board members, three different superintendents, teacher negotiations, a national/world pandemic, and the start to a reorganization plan. All but one are not of the norm for board members.
The first half of the term was as a general board member. This was during a recall and two different superintendents. The second half of the term I sat as board president. This was during the transition of two new board members, national/world pandemic, teacher negotiations, two different superintendents and the start to reorganization planning.
Having not only experience as a board member but a public employee for many years. I understand the duty and responsibilities required of a public servant.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. So many years have been spent in the hallways of District 8 schools as a volunteer. Building relationships with students and staff while being a volunteer was such a blessing in disguise. Not just a volunteer but I was also part of the District 8 PTO. They are such an amazing group of individuals who are passionate about the students and the pride of the schools. Having been a part of incorporating new activities, ventures and more with the school district has left me with such wonderful relationships. We have three incredible children.
Do you have any children enrolled in public school? If so, which school districts? A teenage daughter whom throws us curve balls. A 10 year old son who is very head strong yet amazingly creative. Our nine year old son is quite the comedian and keeps us on our toes. Our daughter is a sophomore this year and attends school in Alexander. Both of our boys attend Missouri Ridge School in District 8. We are so very proud of our kiddos.
Why are you running for this position? I would like to be the voice of others were as they would not be represented if not elected. Right now it is said the majority is in favor and that is what I have heard from board members. I understand the difficulty they have faced and they deserve credit as it has been a huge undertaking. But in the midst of everything they have left out the others who may not be a part of their said majority. We need a diversified board with representation for all in the community. Not that one person can change anything but there would be a true voice of those with different points of view. I would like to be a part of ensuring these aspects take place by holding the new board accountable. I'm not afraid to bring up points or ask questions that some might not.
What are the three biggest issues facing the new district and how do you propose handling them? First, I think of students and what they have endured this year as well as staff. Truly amazing how resilient they are. This will be something that needs to remain on the forefront. The students will be going through another transition. I want to make sure we do not lose sight of the students. They are the reason this is taking place. Their academics have not been as hot of topic as the reorganization. We need to get back to talking about students more within our discussions.
Second, There are many factors this newly created board will be discussing, such as finalize pay and benefits for teachers, transportation of students, and so much more. The administrative team has their hands full with creating so many things to bring to the board for discussion and approval. While all of these processes are occurring the new board and administration will need to follow the reorganization plan. As much work administration will have to put forth they need a strong individual who will support them, assist them and work with them. This will take everyone to accomplish. You MUST be a team player and willing to set aside all views and move forward to accomplish this for the students.
Third, It is fine to see so many candidates agree however, they are not representing everyone at this point. All voices need to be heard or at least the effort of bringing their voice to the table. Having a diversified board is very important through this process. To make sure this newly reorganized district policies and procedures meet the entire community will be critical. As well as all of the pieces and processes needed for the new district 7.
Did you support the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8? Why or why not? Every American has the right to vote how they so choose. That is a personal decision. The better question would be: can you and will you support the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8? Yes, I will support the students, staff and administration as an elected board member. Yes, I will uphold the oath in which I will give to the state of North Dakota. Yes, I will support all constituents of the newly reorganized district 7.
Chris Jundt
How long have you lived in the area? I was born and raised in Williston and graduated from WHS in 2003. I attended college in Minot and moved back to Williston in 2007.
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when? Yes, I was elected to the District 8 School Board in February of 2020.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. I currently serve as a Director on the North Star Caviar Board of Directors. I have previously served as the President of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Dakota Business Lending, United Way Chair, and previous Member of the Williston Korner Lions.
Do you have any children enrolled in public school? If so, which school districts? I do not have any biological children in the schools, but my girlfriend does have 3 children that I consider my own that attend Williston Public School District #1.
Why are you running for this position? There is much work yet to be accomplished with the creation of this new school district. I believe my background in finance is extremely valuable to the new district that will be operating a budget that is projected to be around 77 million dollars. We need to show strong fiscal responsibility in the new district and ensure that the tax dollars being collected are used in the most efficient manner possible.
I also believe it's extremely important to have board members on the new school board that went thru the reorganization process and supported the process that has gotten us to the point we are at today.
My proven leadership experience with a variety of organizations would serve the new district well as we move forward with a new chapter of education in Williston. You need people that know how to get things done and that know how to engage constituents to become involved in our school system. A strong level of engagement from our community is vital as we work towards creating a first class school system for Williston.
What are the three biggest issues facing the new district and how do you propose handling them? The number one issue facing the districts is the current condition of our facilities and the seating capacity of those buildings compared to the number of students enrolled. I believe the new board needs to come to the table and engage a long-term facility planning consultant to look at the big picture of where we are at today and where we need to be at in the future. From that strategic planning session, we need to develop a plan that the community can support to construct new schools. I believe we also have the momentum in our favor to make a strong case to the State of North Dakota for increased funding. We need to have a strong united voice from Western North Dakota when it comes to school funding.
Staffing has been a challenge in both districts for a number of years. We must work towards providing an attractive compensation package that will attract the top talent in our area to educate our students. I believe a strong school board along with a strong administration team will also help us attract teachers that want to be part of something special that will truly leave a lasting impression in the Williston community.
Lastly, we need to expand upon the educational opportunities for those students who don't fit into the ""traditional"" learning model. I am a firm believer in face to face learning five days a week; however there are students that learn better with the distance learning model and I would like to see that continued post-pandemic. We need to create a public private partnership to create what I would call a Trades Center. There are four areas that I believe should be focused on at this Trades Center: Agriculture, Energy, Tech, and Trades. College is not the route for all students after high school, and by creating an environment where those students can explore potential careers in these four areas we can potentially eliminate the dropout rate in our area. This would be a win win for the private sector that is in need of skilled workers and the public education sector that can help provide this opportunity.
Did you support the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8? Why or why not? Yes, I was one of the strongest and most vocal supporters of the reorganization. The reason I supported the reorganization is very simple. It was what was in the best interest of the students in our area.
Thomas Kalil
How long have you lived in the area? I was born in Williston in 1985, and except for my college years, have lived here all my life.
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when? I am currently the President of the District 1 School Board, and was elected in June of 2018.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. I volunteer with the Williston Chamber of Commerce and St. Joseph's Parish.
Do you have any children enrolled in public school? If so, which school districts? My daughter attends school at St. Joe's, but will attend high school within District 7 eventually. This question is something that comes up a lot, and it demonstrates a perception problem that has plagued the school board for years, and which likely contributed to the decades of strife between the districts. The school board is not a parents' organization; it's a government body that spends millions and millions of dollars of taxpayer money every year, money that comprises the lion's share of local property taxes. Everyone in the community needs to be involved with this use of taxpayer money, regardless of whether they have children in the district.
Why are you running for this position? When I was first elected to the District 1 School Board, I wanted to solve the problems between District 1 and District 8. Passing reorganization was the first step, but there are many more steps to go, and the job isn't done. I want to continue to serve the community to make sure that the children of District 7 have a wonderful education, and to show the community that we are truly better together.
What are the three biggest issues facing the new district and how do you propose handling them? Now that the new district has been approved, the first issue involves negotiating contracts with staff and adopting policies for the combined district, essentially all the work needed to get District 7 up and running. I will handle these issues using the relationships I have built with the teachers of our District and my fellow board members. Last year I successfully negotiated a two year contract with WEA, the District 1 teacher's union. I intend to use that agreement as a framework moving forward, and to ensure that the staff of both districts receive the best deal we can give them. As an attorney, I have the skills necessary to find the best policy language within both districts, and combine that for use in District 7.
The next issue facing the District is continuing to provide a safe education environment during the pandemic. To do this, I will ensure that our students have the ability to choose the type of instruction that is best for them, whether that is in the classroom or virtually. To keep our schools safe, we will continue to use every available tool, including rapid testing within the schools themselves, to ensure that the schools are staying open and keeping children safe.
Finally, the third issue is buildings. Using the combined tax base of the new District, I intend to preserve our existing buildings, and make data driven decisions on where to use funds to increase capacity. I'll also continue to demand that the State of North Dakota actually address the impact that the oil boom has had on our education system, and demand that the State provide a more equitable funding formula, including contributions to the construction and maintenance of buildings.
Did you support the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8? Why or why not? The community has proven that reorganization is the best option for our students by voting to approve the plan. I had the pleasure of putting that plan together with my counterparts in District 8, and am proud of the work we accomplished. District 7 will provide a great education for our students, and will efficiently use tax dollars to the greatest effect.
John Kasmer
How long have you lived in the area? I have lived in this area since 1979.
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when? Yes, District 8 school board, District 1 school 2000 Board, Park board as well in 2006.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. I belong to the Boys Baseball Committee, Saint Vincent De Paul
Do you have any children enrolled in public school? If so, which school districts? No children currently in school.
Why are you running for this position? I am invested in the education of our local children.
What are the three biggest issues facing the new district and how do you propose handling them? Contiguity would be one and I would try to make the transition into the new district as smooth as possible. Staffing needs ensuring that keeping the teachers we already have while always looking for qualified staff. Building and grounds needs while assessing what we have and identify the needs while prioritizing them than looking toward a bond.
Did you support the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8? Why or why not? Yes, the reason being is the education of children and moving forward to continue to offer a wide variety of educational possibilities. District 8 cannot possibly offer the same things as District 1 does in the area of a new high school.
Cory Swint
How long have you lived in the area? 6 1/2 years
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when? Yes, I was appointed to the WPSD 1 School Board August of 2019 and was elected to fulfill the term June of 2020.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. I currently focus my attention on WPSD 1 at this time.
Do you have any children enrolled in public school? If so, which school districts? Yes, I currently have three school aged children attending WPSD 1 with a fourth child that will enter the district next year. As a parent, local business owner, and taxpayer I feel a strong responsibility toward contributing to the community of Williston. Since joining the school board in 2019 we have worked hard to get to this point and I want to see the work through into the new district.
Why are you running for this position? In a new district we will have an opportunity to to start from the ground up and work together as a community.
What are the three biggest issues facing the new district and how do you propose handling them? Fiscal responsibility will be a top priority in the new district. Financial responsibility with taxpayer dollars must be taken seriously and all board members must ensure dollars are being spent with the greatest of care.
Facilities will also need to be immediately looked at in a new district. Modular classrooms and old outdated facilities must be addressed. The community will have to come together on bonds to update older buildings and to add schools to ensure we have the needed space to educate our children in.
Strong leadership and unity will need to also be a focus in a new district. Combining two districts and staffs will be no easy feat, each current district has their own ideals, strengths, and weaknesses. Creating a cohesive transition into a new district with leadership that will focus on vision and implementation of that vision will be extremely important. Attitude at the top will quickly be reflected in each building across a new district. Ensuring district leadership is focused and united will be what makes or breaks this transition.
Did you support the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8? Why or why not? Yes, education is about kids and the reorganization is what will be best for the future education of kids in our community.
Heather Wheeler
How long have you lived in the area? Over 10 years
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when? Yes, I am on my second term of elected office to Williston Public School District No. 1 School Board.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. I am the board president of Family Voices of North Dakota, which is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to families of children with special health care needs. I am also a contracted family consultant with Family Voices of North Dakota. I have been working with Williston Basin United Way for over 5 years. I have been the community chair for the Williston Hospital CHI St Alexis PFAC (Patient and Family Advisory Council) for the last 3 years.
Do you have any children enrolled in public school? If so, which school districts? Yes I have 2 daughters enrolled at Williston High School. One is in 11th grade the other is in the Special Education Transition Program for adults (She graduated last year).
Why are you running for this position? I am running because there is still much work I want to get done. Over the last year I have dedicated many hours working on the reorganization plan while I was on the reorganization committee with District 8.
During the last five-plus years that I have served on the WPSD1 board I have been a voice for the special education students and families, this is something I want to continue. With my background and the work I currently do I feel I bring a unique perspective to the board and ensure that all voices are heard.
What are the three biggest issues facing the new district and how do you propose handling them? There are many issues that may face the new district. Some of these issues are minor and some are more significant. I will choose three that I feel most people feel are significant. The first is the buildings in both districts that will become part of the new Williston Basin School District No. 007. There has been a lot of focus on the age, upkeep, size and layout/constriction of the buildings. It is true that many of the building (in both districts) need work and upgrades, some need to be replaced. I don't want to see us go right to construction in the new district. I feel that we need to have a thorough discussion on all the buildings and what population they serve in the school district. We need to focus on their use vs what we should do with them. Then an updated plan must be created with a list of changes needing to be done to get the buildings to a place we need them to be. I don't know very much about all the buildings in D8 just as they don't know all the info on our buildings. If we work together and create a plan for updates and remodels, as needed, we can save the taxpayers some funds and possibly wait on bonds. These decisions will have to be made as a whole new board though.
Second, Teachers contracts and non-certified staff pay. This is also something that has been a hot button for many in both districts and I completely understand why. This is going to be a topic that must be tackled almost immediately. I will not vote yes on any motion that lowers pay or removes benefits to staff. Both districts have their own contacts and these contracts have many differences. I would like to find a way to combine them and get a best of both scenario. I feel this will be what is in the best interests of certified staff. As for non-certified staff, I do not know what the pay rates are in D8 for paras, cooks, bus drivers etc., this is something that must be compared and again find the best of both situation.
Third is legislative. For many years the state legislator has said that Williston needs to fix the school issue and the two districts of Williston. With the new district we will have done what was asked, now it will be time for the legislator to help us and the funding for schools up in NW North Dakota area. I would like to see members of the new board, who are strong in legislative matters, work closely with other districts in our area to create a plan that benefits us and others.
Did you support the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8? Why or why not? I wholeheartedly support this reorganization. My support can be broken down into three points. First is with Williston Basin School District #007 we will be one school district for the whole Williston community. Second, we will have the ability to combine all resources and become stronger for it. Third, more opportunities for all such as: lower taxes for many years vs higher taxes for the long term, a solution to the high school issue and continued enrollment of students, the chance for bonds passing at a lower tax impact on all residence and finally more resources for special education students and the opportunity for 21st century specialized and individualized learning for all students and teachers.
Outside Williston city limits
Kyle Renner
How long have you lived in the area? I'm 37 years old, all but 4 of those years have been spent in this area.
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when? Yes, I was elected to the Williams County School District #8 school board in 2019.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. New Hope Church
Do you have any children enrolled in public school? If so, which school districts? My oldest child is enrolled in district 8 and my other three children are not old enough to attend school yet.
Why are you running for this position? I feel strongly that the board members that started this process need to follow it through to make sure we have a smooth transition. Also, to ensure that the plan is followed, as legally required, over the next 5 years.
What are the three biggest issues facing the new district and how do you propose handling them? I think the first issue will be getting the teacher's and staff salaries and benefits negotiated. I support everyone keeping what they currently have I don't support anyone losing accumulated time off, salary, or benefits. While this is an issue I don't foresee there being any major problems in getting the details worked out.
Another issue is overcrowding in current facilities. I think the district could complete the 400 seat expansion at the high school with no increase in mills. As far as elementary schools I think there needs to be some long term planning in place before any new elementary school is constructed. This would most likely require a bond.
Lastly, I see the reliance on temporary buildings and maintenance issues as problematic. I think with long term planning we could provide a pathway out of the modulars. I believe with the combined resources of the new district the maintenance issues of both districts will be easier to accomplish.
Did you support the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8? Why or why not? Yes I support it. It will fix the interior boundary line issues, it will give district 8 residents ownership in a high school and allow our students to continue to have the opportunities they currently experience, it will bring down the cost of building a new school building to the individual taxpayer, and lastly the taxes will be lower, in the long run, for residents of both districts.
Sarah Williams
How long have you lived in the area? I have been lucky enough to call Williston my home for the last 7 years.
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when? Yes, I currently serve on the Williams County School District #8 board. I was elected on February 27th of 2020.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to. I do not currently belong to any other organizations but have in the past before I was elected to the board. I previously served on the committee that has hosted the Alex Thatcher Memorial Softball Tournament for the last 4 years in Williston and I have always been a very active parent volunteer in all schools my student has attended.
Do you have any children enrolled in public school? If so, which school districts? Yes, I have a sophomore who is currently attending Williston High School.
Why are you running for this position? I am running for this position because I do not feel like I am finished in what I would like to accomplish for our students. I would like for all students to be going to school in brick and mortar buildings and not modulars. I would like to see all of our programs that are currently offered in our schools expanded to include more options to choose from and benefit from. I know that not all students learn the same and would like to find new ways to help all students feel comfortable and confident in their learning experiences within our schools.
I have enjoyed my time serving the students and constituents this year and would like to continue to find ways to help our community thrive.
What are the three biggest issues facing the new district and how do you propose handling them? I would like to start to address the overcrowding at all grade levels of our schools and try to find a long term solution to solve them. This would also include removing all modulars from current buildings.
There is a need for an expansion at the high school and also for the construction of new elementary schools to handle the growth that we know has occurred in our area.
I would like to find a way to get all students back in school with the option of online learning for those who feel that that is what is best for their family. This will need to be done with the health and safety of all staff and students in mind but also with the understanding that students learn best in the classroom and that is where I would like to give them the option to be.
I would like to start exploring the need for bussing within city limits. I feel that there are students and families that are struggling because of the lack of transportation options that they have and I would like to address this issue to see if we can come up with a better solution for these families.
Did you support the reorganization of Districts 1 and 8? Why or why not? I have supported the reorganization of both districts because I felt like as one unified district we would be better together. We would be able to share and support all of the great things that both districts were currently offering their students and constituents.
District 8 is proud to have Principal of the year in Mr. Steve Guglich at Missouri Ridge School. District 1 has the brand new Innovation Academy that the community and students are excited to utilize and enjoy for years to come. The list could go on and on but these are just a few of my favorite things that ALL of the students will now be able to enjoy in the newly formed Williston Basin School District 007.