As of October 1, scholarship applications are now open for the 2020-2021 academic year. The deadline to apply for the following scholarships is Friday, May 1.
Fall 2020 Housing Scholarship
The Fall 2020 Housing Scholarship will cover $1,000 for the Fall 2020 and $1,000 for the Spring 2021 academic semesters. The 2020 Housing Scholarship is available to all qualified graduates regardless of year.
Academic Achievement Award [MT ND]
The Fall 2020 Academic Achievement Award will cover tuition and fees up to 16 credit hours per semester for four consecutive semesters (excluding summer) for eligible North-Western ND and North-Eastern MT area students.
Regional County Scholarship
The Fall 2020 Regional County Scholarship will cover tuition and fees for eligible Regional County high school graduates and GEDs earned within Burke, Daniels, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan or Valley County.
Williams County Graduate Scholarship
The Fall 2020 WCG Scholarship will cover tuition and fees for up to four consecutive semesters (excluding summer) for eligible Williams County high school graduates and GEDs earned in Williams County.