Round Prairie Elementary has announced it is resuming school school on Friday and that busses will run as normal that day.
"Thank you for your patience, and a special thank you to MWEC for workmen day and night to get our schools online," a statement from them reads.
Garden Valley, meanwhile, plans to be back in session Monday. They will send out a message by Sunday evening updating the situation.
"The MWEC is working diligently to get Garden Valley online as soon as possible," a statement from them reads. "Because of the severity of the situation with broken down power lines, access to the schools themselves has been a safety issue."
If Garden Valley is not able to have school on Monday, the plan is to have teachers go to other schools for resources to make packets for students to pick up Monday afternoon.
"Thank you for your patience, and we are doing everything possible to get students back to school," a statement from them reads.
Make-up days will not be needed for either school The last day of school remains the 26th. Garden Valley's for the first and second grades will be on the 20th at Missouri Ridge.
"We understand that this unforeseen situation has been frustrating, and we are glad to be back supporting our students/families," Principal Michaela Morey said. "Any questions/concners need to be sent to the principal at Michaela.morey@willistonschools.org."