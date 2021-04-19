Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake joined Williston Rotary to share plans regarding the upcoming merger of school districts 1 and 8.
"Obviously combining two school districts is quite a process," Thake said as the meeting began.
The superintendent said the new district had retained the services of Dr. Jeff Schatz to assist with an operational transition plan, where certain items for the transition are designated priority One, Two and Three. Thake said Priority One items are due for completion by April 30, Priority Two by May 31, and the Priority Three items must be completed by July 1, the day Districts 1 and 8 officially become District 007.
"We have 261 operational transition tasks that we are trying to complete all the way across all of our departments," Thake explained.
Thake said the items include things such as closing out the books for both districts, completing audits for the previous fiscal year, as well as a myriad of instructional meetings regarding curriculum and creating one cohesive plan among all the schools.
"Every Monday at 8:30 I'm meeting with my elementary principals and my instructional leadership team combined, where we're making decisions about how to build instructional continuity across all of our schools." He explained. "There are some differences in what the two districts are using, so we're trying to find that common ground."
Thake added that a long-range facilities plan would be created, which would address the growing number of students entering the district, as well as a long-term financial and maintenance plan to keep those facilities up and running.
"With all these plans we're talking about, we're going to have guiding principals that are aligned very tightly to our district's mission and values," Thake said. "In the long run, we're really coming together as a cohesive unit."
Thake said the process has been a lot of "listening and learning" between the two districts, who have been working ardently to make the re-organization beneficial to the students, staff and educators who will be part of this new step forward.
Going into a new school year out of COVID, Thake said one thing the new district would be doing is taking stock of what ideas worked through the pandemic, and adopting them to school life in the "new normal."
"We have got to pay very close attention to what had been working and capitalize on it," he said. "There's a lot of things about 'normal' or 'traditional' education that might not have been working as efficient for all students as we would have liked."
Overall, Thake said while the process has been complicated and at times quite stressful, the atmosphere surrounding the merger is mostly positive, with parties from both districts seeing the value and importance of the re-organization.
"It's been a lot meetings, but they've been productive meetings, and it's a very exciting time right now for our districts," he said. "We've got two cultures that are combining, and there have been a lot of positives as a result of those cultures coming together."