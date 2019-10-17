A resident of Williams County Public School District No. 8 says he was disappointed the school board didn’t allow him to present survey results at a recent meeting.
Chris Jundt put out a survey in advance of the board’s Monday, Oct. 14, meeting to find out how other residents want the district to handle a rift between District 8 and Williston Public School District No. 1.
Jundt’s survey asked whether residents wanted District 8 to convert to a K-12 district, dissolve or merge with District 1 or some other option. In all, 133 people responded, and all but 11 were from District 8, Jundt told the Williston Herald.
Jundt said the addresses submitted were checked on the Williams County website, which allows users to find out what school district they live in based on address.
“We did our due diligence based on the addressed provided with the survey,” he said.
Of the 122 respondents who provided District 8 addresses, 72 percent favored dissolution or merging with District 1, Jundt said, while 18 percent preferred becoming a K-12 district. The rest, 10 percent, either were undecided or wanted the two districts to work together in some other way.
Jundt said he was dismayed that he wasn’t allowed to present his survey at the meeting. He said that on Friday, Oct. 11, the day the agenda was being released, board President Penny Soiseth asked for him to meet with her and a member of the district’s Yes Committee, which supported its bond vote.
Jundt said he declined to have that meeting, and told Soiseth he wanted the whole board to see the results of the survey.
That didn’t happen, and Jundt said he has not shared the results with the board.
“It appears that the board wasn’t too interested in hearing the results based on the actions they took on Monday,” he said.
On Monday, a motion to dissolve the district failed 4-1 and the board voted 3-2 to begin offering high school next year.
Jundt said he was also upset the board didn’t allow public comment at the meeting. On Monday, board member Kyle Renner made a motion to add public comment to the agenda. That motion failed on a 3-2 voice vote, with Renner and member Myles Fisher in favor and Soiseth, board Vice President Curt Sullivan and board member Dawn Hollingsworth opposed.
“You had three board members that basically snubbed their nose at those constituents,” Jundt said. “I think that was disappointing. I think a lot of constituents are quite upset.”