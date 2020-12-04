Voters who live in Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 will weigh in next week on a reorganization plan.
The election runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Residents from both districts will vote at the Williston ARC.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the Williams County Auditor's Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, or be postmarked by Monday, Dec. 7.
The school boards for both districts approved a proposal that would combine much of the current District 8 with District 1. Other parts of what's now District 8 have been transferred to other school districts.
In order to succeed, a majority of voters in both districts have to approve the plan. If it passes, it will go into effect July 1.
The election results will be official after each district's school board approves them. If the plan passes, a special election for the new district's school board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16.