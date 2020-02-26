Tuesday’s election in Williams County Public School District No. 8 shattered turnout records and won spots for two new members on the school board.
Unofficial totals had voters choosing Chris Jundt, who got 434 votes, and Sarah Williams, who got 399. Curtis Sullivan, board vice president, got 310; Penny Soiseth, board president, got 309; and Salena Gustaveson got 109.
“We are so excited to break records in the district, Williams said, and thanked the voters who supported she and Jundt.
The two focused much of their campaign on working with Williston Public School District No. 1 to ensure District 8 students can still attend Williston High School next year.
At Wednesday’s board meeting in District 1, a discussion about re-opening discussions between the districts about the high school was on the agenda. The board voted 4-0 to re-open discussions but didn’t set a timeline.
“This is an opportunity to show the community what the boards are doing,” District 1 board member Cory Swint said.
After the high school issue is settled, the next major issue is the future of District 8.
Both also expressed support for a possible dissolution or reorganization, but said no decision was made.
Jundt said he would like the district to send out surveys to ask parents where they would like their students to attend school and also hoped a survey being put on by Williams County would offer some insight.
“That’s going to tell us how best to move forward,” he said.
One possibility is a combination of dissolution or reorganization and property transfer between districts to clean up borders. After there’s a sense of what district residents want, talks with other districts can start.
“That’s where (districts) can sit down and you’ve got to have give and take,” he said.
Williams said it was going to take a new mentality to solve some of the issues school districts around the county are facing.
“We’re here to make new changes happen,” Williams said.
Tuesday’s election also saw the narrow defeat of a $28 million bond that would have built a 600-student elementary school. A little more than 56 percent of voters OK’d the proposal, but it requires 60 percent or more to pass.
The District 8 board will canvass the results of Tuesday’s election at a meeting Monday, March 2.