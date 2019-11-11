The organizer of a drive to unseat two Williams County Public School District No. 8 school board members said he’s pleased to see discussions between District 8 and Williston Public School District No. 1, but also sees more work to do.
Chris Jundt said he submitted petitions to recall District 8 board President Penny Soiseth and Vice President Curt Sullivan on Monday, Nov. 4.
Sherri Heser, the business manager for District 8, told the Williston Herald on Monday, Nov. 11, that she was working to validate the signatures on the petition.
The process might take time, she said, because of the approximately 45 signatures, only four people had voted in the last District 8 election.
The district has 30 days to validate the petition.
“It may be close to that,” Heser said.
After the petition is validated, the district must call a special election within 95 to 105 days, as long as that date is not within 95 days of a scheduled regular election.
In a news release, Jundt wrote that candidates for the two seats would be announced closer to the election.
“Those candidates look forward to providing the District 8 community with information and facts, which will allow them to make an educated decision on what direction the district should move towards,” he wrote.
In October, when he announced the recall effort, Jundt said he chose Soiseth and Sullivan because he believes they haven’t been transparent and haven’t listened to constituents about how to handle a request from Williston Public School District No. 1 to contribute $12 million to an expansion of Williston High School to help with overcrowding.
In Monday’s news release, Jundt said he was happy that the districts were negotiating, but said there was more to be done.
On Nov. 4, the District 8 board voted to OK a $3 million contribution to an expansion of Williston High School. The District 1 board voted Thursday to move ahead with the expansion project.
“If an agreement is eventually reached between all parties involved in the funding of the high school expansion, it will certainly be a short-term solution to a very long-term problem,” Jundt said. “We need people in leadership roles that will find real solutions to the long-term problems existing between District 1 and District 8.”