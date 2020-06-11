For the second time in less than a year, residents in Williams County Public School District No. 8 have filed paperwork to try and have a school board member recalled.
A committee of five people, including former District 8 school board President Jennifer Jorgenson, has had a recall petition approved by the Secretary of State's Office to collect signatures to have board member Myles Fisher removed from office. In the petition, the reason given is "Breach of Fiduciary Duty."
The chairwoman is listed as Catherine Cartier, and the other members are David V. Truckner, Jorgenson, Glen Clark and Charles Cartier.
In order to succeed, the group needs to collect signatures from 25% of the number of voters in the June 2019 election, which was the last time Fisher was on the ballot.
The recall effort comes a bit more than six months after the last recall effort in District 8. Then, a group led by Chris Jundt filed a petition to have Penny Soiseth and Curt Sullivan recalled.
They collected enough signatures and Jundt and Sarah Williams beat Soiseth, Sullivan and Serena Gustaveson in a February special election.
If the group collects enough signatures, then the district will hold a special election between 90 and 105 days after it's been OK'd.