A recall election in Williams County Public School District No. 8 has unseated an incumbent.
Myles Fisher lost to Dennis Nehring 291 votes to 370, with four write-in votes. Nehring will fill the remaining two years of Fisher's term.
The petition to recall Fisher by a committee of five people, including former District 8 school board President Jennifer Jorgenson. The chairwoman is listed as Catherine Cartier, and the other members are David V. Truckner, Jorgenson, Glen Clark and Charles Cartier.
On the petition, the reason given for Fisher’s recall is “Breach of Fiduciary Duty.”
The election is the second recall election of the year for the district. In February, board president Chris Jundt and board member Sarah Williams won seats in a recall election. They beat out Penny Soiseth and Curtis Sullivan, who were, respectively, board president and vice president at the time.
Tuesday's recall election comes a little more than a month before the Dec. 8 election where voters in District 8 and Williston Public School District No. 1 will choose whether to approve a plan to reorganize the two districts.