A group of Williston community members gathered at Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Thursday evening to discuss how to recall six of the seven current Williston Basin School District School Board members: Chris Jundt (President), Kyle Renner (Vice President), Cory Swint, Sarah Williams, John Kasmer and Heather Wheeler.
"This group came together because of a common belief that our school district was not headed in the direction that we believe that it should be going," recall committee member Dennis Nehring said. "This is not a personal attack or a vendetta against the board members; I served on previous boards with some of them, some of them I don't know at all. I'm sure they are all great parents, good neighbors and positive community members, however we live in a nation and a state that allows us to recall school board members if we disagree with them and there is no redress for our grievousness."
Major points those in attendance discussed were the districts "F" grade in proficiency scores by the NDPI for the 2021-2022 school year; lack of accountability and transparency regarding policy matters; fiscal irresponsibilities including third-party spending being chosen over needs such as school lunch debt.
"This recall does not mean the board is fired," Nehring said to those gathered for the meeting. "This recall means that there will be an election and the public gets to vote in favor or against the people on the ballot. That means you get to choose. That is what the committee and the people supporting us are taking advantage of."
He also advised those gathers that while it was a public committee meeting, it was not a public debate or public forum.
People in support of the recall and against it came to hear what the committee had to say. Taking turns, people stood up and expressed themselves.
After the meeting, petitions were able to be signed or taken for signatures to be collected. Each petition needs approximately 700 signatures per board member that the committee wants to recall. A plan to meet weekly to check-in on the petition progress was determined at the meeting.