 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

A group of Williston community members gathered at Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Thursday evening to discuss how to recall six of the seven current Williston Basin School District School Board members: Chris Jundt (President), Kyle Renner (Vice President), Cory Swint, Sarah Williams, John Kasmer and Heather Wheeler. 

"This group came together because of a common belief that our school district was not headed in the direction that we believe that it should be going," recall committee member Dennis Nehring said. "This is not a personal attack or a vendetta against the board members; I served on previous boards with some of them, some of them I don't know at all. I'm sure they are all great parents, good neighbors and positive community members, however we live in a nation and a state that allows us to recall school board members if we disagree with them and there is no redress for our grievousness."



