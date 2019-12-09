More than a decade ago, Steven Guglich was an assistant principal at a school in Florida, but when he left to take a job teaching in New Jersey he figured he would never be in school administration again.
He was wrong. Nine years ago he took a job as a principal for Williams County Public School District No. 8. Back then he was in charge of all three of the district’s schools.
He and the board soon realized that wasn’t going to work, so Guglich proposed adding other principals.
“After my first year it was very, very apparent if our district wanted to make a strong impact on students, that there needed to be more than one administrator for all three schools,” Guglich told the Williston Herald.
The board agreed and after a couple of transitional years, Guglich became principal of Stony Creek Middle School. Being able to have administrators work more with teachers made a difference quickly.
“That’s when we really started to see a change in the state test scores for our students,” he said.
Guglich was recently honored for his work by being named the Region 1/Region 2 Principal of the Year by the North Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals. He’s now in the running for the statewide award and a national award, as well.
A lot has changed in District 8 during the nine years Guglich has worked there. In his first year, there were about 164 students enrolled districtwide. This year, that number was 801.
One major change is the school where Guglich is principal. Last year, Missouri Ridge opened. Originally intended as a middle school, there are currently multiple elementary grades there, as well.
Guglich even got to have a hand in the school itself.
“I was really honored when we knew we were going to start building the school and the superintendent asked me to help design the school,” he said.
One area that Guglich is particularly proud of is the district’s Media Arts program. Guglich originally attended film school and so has always had a passion for media.
Several years ago, he partnered with the North Dakota Council on the Arts as well as other groups to create a Media Arts program for students.
He wanted students to understand how media works and one of the best ways is to have them create their own work. The class is in its third year and has proved popular.
The program also gives students throughout the school a chance to take part with an annual short film.
“The Media Arts program that I created for our district is unique to our area,” Guglich wrote in his application for the National Distinguished Principals award. “It has given our students a rare glimpse into the media that they are so constantly bombarded with. Our students have been given the opportunity to learn how various media (film, music videos, news, social media, etc.) are created and the secret messages/intent behind many of the methods used in production. They have also had the wonderful opportunity to produce two Hollywood-style short films.”
In 2017 and 2018 the premiere of the short film was in the fall, but this year it will be in the spring. Ryan Agnes, the owner of the Grand Theater, gave the district the opportunity to use the theater to screen the film. That’s proved very popular.
“We might have to do two days next year,” Guglich said.
He is quick to give credit to others for the success of the media arts program and for students academic progress.
“The greatest aspect of being a part of this is being able to get to work with the staff here,” he said.