The state is asking for applicants for three new statewide boards: one on K-12 education, the newly created Environmental Review Advisory Council and the new High-Level Radioactive Waste Advisory Council.
The K-12 Education Coordinating Council was established through Senate Bill 2215 and consists of 18 members, including legislators, executive branch leaders and educators. Seven of the 18 members are appointed by the governor. The 13-member Environmental Review Advisory Council, which advises the Department of Environmental Quality in carrying out its duties, includes 10 members appointed by the governor.
The High-Level Radioactive Waste Advisory Council, which advises the state Industrial Commission, also has 13 members including three appointed by the governor.
More information about the boards, as well as the positions that are open, is available at https://www.governor.nd.gov/boards/.