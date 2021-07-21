The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other first responders are holding a back-to-school supply drive.
The goal is to collect enough clothing, supplies, backpacks and other items to give to at least 100 needy children in the area. The drive is collecting school appropriate clothing, including shirts, shorts, pants and shoes, as well as school supplies, including backpacks, pencils, pens and notebooks.
The First Responders Back to School drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in the parking lot of the Williston Walmart.