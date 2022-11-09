PM Class

Elise Anderson, Lane Bates, Calix Davidson, Brielle Helde, Layla Miller, Holden Osburn, Jada Pierce, Axton Robertus, Landon Saxon, Paizley Slemin, Stetson Stoltz, Tillie Wickum and Judy Vinger with their collected items

On Monday, two classes of preschoolers and Pre-K students at Pinnacle Preschool Academy were able to see their class project come together. The students worked together to collect various items to send with a thank-you poster to Jordan Benth and the 191st National Guard Military Police Company currently stationed in Southwest Asia, in honor of Veterans Day.

Thank you poster

Thank you poster the students sent with their donated items

“The kids would get so excited. Every day they would bring something for the box,” Pinnacle Preschool Academy owner Judy Vinger said.



