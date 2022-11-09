Olive Aafedt, Brady Bohannon, Owen Conlin, Mohammed Damagu, Avianna Defoe, Brecklyn Dorval, Eli Erbes, Emmie Grad, Thielen Hall, Aiden Harrington, Anna Hanson, Liam Wolla and Sarah Conlin with their collected items
On Monday, two classes of preschoolers and Pre-K students at Pinnacle Preschool Academy were able to see their class project come together. The students worked together to collect various items to send with a thank-you poster to Jordan Benth and the 191st National Guard Military Police Company currently stationed in Southwest Asia, in honor of Veterans Day.
“The kids would get so excited. Every day they would bring something for the box,” Pinnacle Preschool Academy owner Judy Vinger said.
Items such as snacks, playing cards, toothpaste and other basics were collected and added to the box by the students for four days.
As part of the curriculum planned every year at the Academy, students participate in projects that honor people who serve. Activities and projects that teach patriotism and honoring first responders are integrated into lesson plans.
“Honor of country. Honor of the servicemen. Honor of police and firemen. We try to make it a positive thing for the kids,” Vinger said.
This year, preschool mom Sarah Conlin brought forward the idea about sending a package to the 191st Company. She chose this specific unit because she is friends with the Williston-based family whose son, Jordan Benth, is serving with that unit.
“I think it’s important for our kids to understand our country. There are veterans overseas and we need to show our appreciation,” Conlin said.
Vinger described other projects throughout the years that the Academy has done to honor veterans.
“When McDonald’s was doing Ty Beanie Babies in their Happy Meals, the kids collected and sent them on to the soldiers serving in Iraq in 2007,” Vinger said.