The Williston Basin School District No. 7 school board is being put under the magnifying glass again.
A group made up of Williston residents is circulating a petition requesting a state financial audit of the school board.
The petition is regarding funding inconsistencies following the reorganization of the former Williams County School District #8 and former Williston Public School District #1.
The intention is to seek help at the state level and have the audit conducted through State Auditor Josh Gallion’s office.
The group is looking for 800 signatures in order to formally present the petition to the state, and according to separate reports that group as gained nearly half of that including support from different businesses.
Names of petitioners are kept confidential.
As of right now, there already are two third-party firms auditing Districts 1 and 8 before and after the reorganization, and those reports will be available by next year.
Petitions can be found at John Deere, OK Tire, Elite Tire, Today Machine and Busters Bar.
Additionally, the group will host a public meeting on Jan. 17 to address the petition and answer any questions or concerns pertaining to the issue and the process.
That meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Williston Community Library.