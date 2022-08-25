Purchase Access

As children head back to school, Parents Lead, a North Dakota program administered by the Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division, reminds parents, caregivers and professionals who work with children and families that resources are available to help support children’s overall behavioral health and well-being throughout the school year.

“Transitioning back to school can be both exciting and overwhelming for children and their families,” said division assistant director Laura Anderson. “Equipping parents and caregivers with simple strategies can help start the school year off on the right foot.”



