P3 project to renovate Stevens Hall continues at WSC

Started March 1, extensive renovations to Stevens Hall, including major American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant upgrades, continue at Williston State College.
The major areas include: WSC Music, located on the second-floor area of Stevens Hall above the Teton Lounge, a new ADA compliant elevator and remodeling of the Leonard P. Nelson Health and Wellness wing which will expand the capacity of the Nursing Department.
In an effort to catch up on the much-need deferred maintenance updates across campus, WSC has turned to public/private partnerships, colloquially known as “P3”.
Some advantages of the P3 path include rapid disposition of deferred maintenance projects; long-term financing for projects and maintaining manageable debt levels; and drawing upon existing & defined financial resources.
Most importantly, opting for a P3 solution does not rely on additional state appropriations. As a result, WSC has greater flexibility to approach overdue projects on a reasonable timeframe
The project should wrap up the first week of August with a few items extending into early September.