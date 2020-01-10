Students in Williston came together Friday to remember and honor a fellow student who passed away recently.
Fifteen-year-old Boston Glueckert passed away suddenly from natural causes on Jan. 5.
On Jan. 10 students at Williston High School, where Glueckert was a freshman, and second- and fifth-grade students at Hazen Elementary dressed in orange in his honor.
The students also held a cookie sale, selling homemade oreos made by the Student Council. The sale raised $2,668.69 for Glueckert’s family.
As Glueckert’s sudden passing was a shock to fellow students, the high school has made counselors available to students and staff as needed.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, those attending the boys Junior and Varsity hockey games have been asked to wear white in honor of Glueckert. All proceeds from the gate, sticker and window cling sales are to go toward the Boston Glueckert Scholarship Fund.
An evening vigil will also be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Williston at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 to remember and honor Glueckert.