Open house in celebration of Terry Olson's retirement

WILLISTON, N.D. — The Williston State College Foundation will host an open house in honor of Terry Olson’s retirement from the WSC Foundation. The open house will be held on Tuesday, April 20th, from 1:00-3:30 at the WSC Foundation office located at 721 East Highland Drive, Suite E (same Apartment Building that houses Jimmy John’s).
Terry Olson is retiring after 39 years working at UND-Williston, Williston State College and the Williston State College Foundation. Though most well-known for his success coaching Teton Men’s Basketball and directing the Teton Athletic Department, Olson’s impact to the college and to the community stretched to many areas. His fundraising prowess and vision for a stronger college helped grow Teton Athletics and the WSC Foundation immensely over his 39-year career.
Please join the WSC Foundation and Williston State College in wishing Terry the best in retirement.
For more information on this story, please contact Hunter Berg, at 701.572.9275 or hunter.berg@willistonstate.edu.