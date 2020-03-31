Three top candidates vying for a spot on the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education, including one Williston native, have been given to the governor’s office and await his final decision.
Taylor Olson of Williston, Danita Bye of Stanley and Bruce Gjovig of Grand Forks are those awaiting final word from Gov. Burgum on the appointment.
The individual chosen will replace Dan Traynor, who resigned in January after he was confirmed as U.S. district judge in North Dakota by the North Dakota Senate. The new board member will begin serving immediately once Bergum interviews the candidates and makes the appointment, serving the remainder of Traynor’s term, which is set to expire on June 30, 2022. Burgum’s choice is subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate.
Bye, a resident of Stanley in northwestern North Dakota, is a business adviser to small- and medium-sized businesses in science, technology, engineering, medical devices and manufacturing.
Gjovig is the retired founder and chief executive officer of the Center for Innovation at the University of North Dakota. Olson, who is city attorney in Williston, also works as the Williston city attorney; as a tribal court judge for the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; and as a municipal court judge in New Town. She is a former prosecutor in Divide and McKenzie counties.
“I am very grateful to have been chosen as a finalist for the State Board of Higher Education,” Olson told the Williston Herald. “I hope to bring a different perspective to the Board than that of an individual with an education background. My experiences in accounting and law, along with my local government involvement, provide me a unique skill set which will allow me to be an effective member of the board.”
The Board of Higher Education oversees the North Dakota University System, which is made up of 11 public colleges and universities. The board typically meets once a month. It has eight voting members and two nonvoting, advisory members who represent the system’s faculty and staff.