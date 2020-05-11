The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation is pleased to announce that Kyrian Johnson has been selected to receive the 2020 Kate Langley Memorial Scholarship. The Kate Langley Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in late 2018, after the sudden passing of beloved Divide County High School teacher, Kate Langley.
Money from the Kate Langley Memorial Scholarship Fund is used to support graduates from Divide County High School who exhibit a strong work ethic and desire to better themselves through post-secondary education. Johnson’s $500 scholarship award will support her as she continues her education at Dakota College at Bottineau.
“Kate believed in her students and valued hard work, and she demonstrated that every day," Langley's family wrote in a news release. "We were so proud of her passion and commitment to her family, students, friends, and the Crosby community. We are excited to invest in Kyrian’s future and grateful for the ability to keep Kate’s memory alive through her scholarship fund.”
More information about the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation, including the Kate Langley Memorial Scholarship Fund, can be found at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.