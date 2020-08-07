1868. Woman suffrage amendment submitted to U. S. Congress. Also, Enos Stutsman submits a full suffrage bill to the Dakota Territorial Assembly. Neither passes.
1873. Linda Warfel Slaughter is elected County Superintendent of Schools. She is the first woman to serve as elected official in northern Dakota Territory. Women could not yet vote.
1878. The Susan B. Anthony (woman suffrage) Amendment is submitted to Congress.
1883. Women can vote on local school officials and issues when Dakota Territorial Legislature passes a school suffrage bill.
1885. J. A. Pickler introduces a full suffrage bill in territorial legislature. The bill is approved by both houses of the legislature but vetoed by Governor Pierce.
1888. In April, the Grand Forks Woman Suffrage Association organizes with over 75 members.
1889. The ND Constitutional Convention convenes in July and approves a clause stating that if the legislature passes a woman suffrage bill, it must be approved by a majority of the electors voting at the next election. For women, only school suffrage is included in the constitution.
1892. Men and women elect Laura Eisenhuth ND State Superintendent of Public Instruction, the first woman in the United States elected to state office.
1893. March 3. Suffragist Elizabeth Preston Anderson speaks at the legislature. Both houses of ND legislature pass a woman suffrage bill which is “lost” on the way to the Governor’s office and, when presented again, is not approved. The House expunges the record.
1895. The first ND Equal Suffrage Association convention meets in Grand Forks electing Dr. Cora Smith Eaton president.
1896. Seven members of the Dakota Nation sue Benson County for the right to vote. Their arguments are upheld by the ND Supreme Court in Thompson v. Denoyer.
1912. Votes for Women Leagues organize in Fargo and Grand Forks. In June, suffragists gather and establish ND Votes for Women League. Clara Darrow, Fargo, is elected president and establishes state headquarters in Fargo.
1913. ND legislature passes two, woman suffrage bills. One bill grants full suffrage; the other is a constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote in ND. Both must be approved by male voters.
1914. Suffragists Clara Darrow and Elizabeth Anderson campaign for approval of the full suffrage law and establish 200 Votes for Women clubs across the state. The ND Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage organizes in Fargo. In November, only men can vote on extending suffrage, and the measure fails.
1917. Suffragists lobby for a bill which allows women to vote for president and municipal offices, positions not included in the ND constitution. The bill passes, Governor Frazier signs it and women have partial voting rights.
1919. March. ND Legislature approves a constitutional amendment to grant women full voting rights. This amendment must be approved by voters at the November 1920 election.
1919. April 2. Fargo voters elect Kate Selby Wilder to City Commission. She is appointed Police Commissioner.
1919. In May, U.S. House passes the Susan B. Anthony Amendment, 304 – 89 and on June 4, the U.S. Senate concurs. 36 states must ratify the proposed amendment.
1919. November 26. ND Senate, in special session, approves a resolution ratifying the proposed 19th amendment to U.S. Constitution which extends the right of suffrage to women. December 1. ND House of Representatives concurs. December 5. Governor Frazier signs joint legislative resolution.
1920. League of Women Voters is organized.
1920. August 26. U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certifies ratification of the 19th Amendment.
1920. ND men and women vote on the “elective franchise” (woman suffrage) amendment to the ND Constitution in November. The measure, which passes 135,370 to 60,772, includes men and women who are US Citizens or “civilized persons of Indian descent who have severed their tribal relations two years next preceding such election.” Most Native Americans are not granted US Citizenship until 1924.