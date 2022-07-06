North Dakota Dollars for Scholars recently awarded a scholarship to Jennifer Neil of Williston High School. She received a $1,000 Dakota Association for College Admission Counselors Scholarship.
“The North Dakota Dollars for Scholars chapter and the local Dollars for Scholars chapters work together to provide scholarships to North Dakotans. It is a grassroots effort that provides a venue for local communities to raise scholarships for their students,” North Dakota Dollars for Scholars State Directors Rachel LaForce and Rebecca Larsen said.
North Dakota Dollars for Scholars awarded a total of $92,226 to 87 students across North Dakota. In addition to the statewide scholarships, Dollars for Scholars chapters in 66 North Dakota communities awarded scholarships to more than 1,100 students for nearly $1.4 million. Students who graduated from a North Dakota high school or were home educated in North Dakota qualify to apply for the scholarships distributed by the statewide North Dakota Dollars for Scholars Chapter.
Since the inception of Dollars for Scholars in North Dakota in 1962, more than $47.9 million has been raised by all chapters—local and state—to support higher education for North Dakotans. Bank of North Dakota administers the state chapter, which assists local chapters, and oversees the scholarships given by the state chapter, which focuses on offering scholarships to students beyond their freshman year of college.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to support Dollars for Scholars, locally or statewide. Dollars for Scholars is a non-profit organization that is the largest, volunteer-operated, community-based scholarship foundation in the United States. Visit northdakota.dollarsforscholars.org for a complete list of scholarship winners, donors, chapters, and more information.